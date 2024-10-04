  • Subscribe
    Meta Movie Gen

    Advanced media foundation AI models.

    Developed by AI research teams at Meta, Movie Gen delivers results across a range of capabilities. We’re excited for the potential of this line of research to usher in entirely new possibilities for casual creators and creative professionals alike.
    Art
    Artificial Intelligence
    Photo & Video
    Meta
    Meta
    Building the next evolution of digital connection.
    Meta
    Frank Ramos
    in Art, Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video. Featured on October 5th, 2024.
    Meta
    Meta is rated 2.7/5 by 3 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
