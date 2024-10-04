Launches
This is the latest launch from Meta
See Meta's 8 previous launches
Home
Product
Meta Movie Gen
Meta Movie Gen
Advanced media foundation AI models.
Developed by AI research teams at Meta, Movie Gen delivers results across a range of capabilities. We’re excited for the potential of this line of research to usher in entirely new possibilities for casual creators and creative professionals alike.
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Meta
Meta
Building the next evolution of digital connection.
reviews
followers
Meta Movie Gen by
Meta
Frank Ramos
Art
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
. Featured on October 5th, 2024.
Meta
2.7/5 ★
rated 2.7/5 ★ by 3 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
22
5
-
-
