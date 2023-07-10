Products
Mersei
Mersei
Easily train an AI assistant with your knowledge base
Visit
Upvote 38
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Improve productivity by sharing with your team an AI assistant trained with your content from different data sources such as Confluence, Google Drive, PDF files and more to come like Notion, Google Sheets, Slack, GitHub...
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mersei
About this launch
Mersei
Easily train an AI assistant with your knowledge base!
1
review
39
followers
Follow for updates
Mersei by
Mersei
was hunted by
Salvador Montiel
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Salvador Montiel
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Mersei
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Mersei's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
11
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#61
