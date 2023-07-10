Products
Mersei

Easily train an AI assistant with your knowledge base

Improve productivity by sharing with your team an AI assistant trained with your content from different data sources such as Confluence, Google Drive, PDF files and more to come like Notion, Google Sheets, Slack, GitHub...
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Mersei
About this launch
MerseiEasily train an AI assistant with your knowledge base!
Mersei
Mersei
Salvador Montiel
Salvador Montiel
Salvador Montiel. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Salvador Montiel
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
Mersei
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Mersei's first launch.
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#61