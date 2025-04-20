Launches
MEMsched
Show the world what you're learning and embed on any site
Set goals, log progress, and showcase your learning journey with beautiful widgets. Embed on any website.
Free
Productivity
SaaS
About this launch
Show the world what you're learning
MEMsched by
was hunted by
Leonard
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Leonard
. Featured on April 22nd, 2025.
This is MEMsched's first launch.