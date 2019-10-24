Marketing Automation by Freshworks
First off, thanks to @kwdinc for hunting us. Hello ProductHunt folks, I'm super-excited to share with you the all-new marketing automation platform from Freshmarketer. Most marketing folks already know Freshmarketer as an all-in-one CRO hub. But with marketers signalling more and more that there was a need for a product that would help them automate every step of the marketing lifecycle, we have upgraded Freshmarketer into a complete marketing automation product. But what makes Freshmarketer different? Because you have all the data from all your marketing in one place, you can use those insights to communicate and provide value to your customers in a relatable and timely manner. Today, with this massive update, we’ve completed the marketing lifecycle for you. With Freshmarketer’s marketing automation, you can build, send and automate email campaigns in one of the simplest ways. Here’s what you can do: * Create visually appealing emails or choose from multiple pre-designed templates. * Send hyper-targeted email campaigns with advanced segmenting options. * Connect marketing and sales silos with the advanced integration with Freshsales CRM * Automate all your email campaigns with Freshmarketer’s amazing visual journey builder. Sign up for our 14-day free trial and check it out. Use the code Hunt_Freshmarketer for a 20% discount, and please do ask us for customized quotes. We'd love to know what you think as well. Leave a comment here or write to us at support@freshmarketer.com
Incredibly simple to use and highly affordable for SMBs. Perhaps the only marketing automation software at this price which provides event-triggered email capability.
