Mapify (formerly Chatmind)

Mapify (formerly Chatmind)

Transform anything into mind maps by AI

Free Options
With Mapify, you can swiftly generate mind maps from documents, YouTube videos, or just a simple prompt. Boost your productivity and creativity by 10x with this ultimate AI efficiency tool by Xmind.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Mapify
About this launch
Mapify
MapifyAnything into mind map by AI
Mapify (formerly Chatmind) by
Mapify
was hunted by
Andrew chan
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Charlie zhang
,
Andrew chan
and
Miki Lian
. Featured on June 13th, 2024.
Mapify
is not rated yet. This is Mapify's first launch.
