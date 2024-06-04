Launches
Home
→
Product
→
Mapify (formerly Chatmind)
Mapify (formerly Chatmind)
Transform anything into mind maps by AI
With Mapify, you can swiftly generate mind maps from documents, YouTube videos, or just a simple prompt. Boost your productivity and creativity by 10x with this ultimate AI efficiency tool by Xmind.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Mapify
About this launch
0
reviews
45
followers
was hunted by
Andrew chan
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Charlie zhang
,
Andrew chan
and
Miki Lian
. Featured on June 13th, 2024.
Upvotes
47
Comments
21
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
