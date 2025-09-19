Launching today
The All-in-one AI workspace that makes everyone a pro
Introducing Oreate—an all-in-one AI Workspace for professionals, students, and researchers. With just one click, it creates slides, research reports, and academic essays with professional layout, accurate sources, and stunning charts. From business proposals to academic research, marketing plans to travel guides, Oreate handles it all. Oreate completes tasks in 3 minutes that would take 3 days, and lets you make slides and reports like a million-dollar expert.
Hey PH! I'm Morris, co-founder and product lead of Oreate.
🧠 As a tech industry analyst and graduate from business school, I spent nearly a decade working with PowerPoint and Word, constantly internalizing methodologies like the Pyramid Principle and McKinsey's approach. Simultaneously, I invested significant time mastering tedious tasks, such as formatting and layout, until they became second nature...
🎓 In October 2024, we launched OreateAI 1.0 to empower students and educators in crafting academic research writing. By 2025, after using cutting-edge models like Claude-sonnet-4.0 and Gemini-2.5-pro, I witnessed firsthand how these systems have vastly surpassed human analysts in information gathering, reasoning, and visualization (through ai-native coding).
🙇 LLMs have become 24/7 working assistants, not merely enhancements to traditional workflows. In the past, humans accumulated best practices through handcrafted templates. Today, LLMs can directly generate personalized content tailored to your needs by integrating professional industry know-how. AI Coding empowers not just developers—knowledge workers also need their “Cursor” and “Claude Code” to achieve vibe working.
We see an opportunity to disrupt giants like Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Canva. That's why we've rebuilt Oreate over the past months into an all-in-one AI workspace.
Simply type a prompt, and Oreate completes tasks in 3 minutes that would take 3 days—conducting deep research or crafting professional presentation slides. When storytelling and analytics are no longer the exclusive domain of professional consultants, Oreate empowers everyone to create slides and reports like a million-dollar expert.
We are launching AI image, AI podcast, and AI video features in the coming weeks.
Just get started with Oreate at https://www.oreateai.com. We’d love your feedback!
I think the idea of turning a 3-day research and slide project into a 3-minute AI workflow is wild—I’m always scrambling before deadlines, so this would seriously save my sanity. looking forward to how the upcoming AI podcast feature will work!
@cruise_chen thanks Cruise！All feedback is welcome!
I got an outlined structure but no content + PDF download failed. Could you please have a look at it?
@busmark_w_nika hey sorry for the bad experience, could you provide your email? I will look at it immediately
@busmark_w_nika i use the same prompt and make a slide for you, just check it https://www.oreateai.com/share?shareKey=kHwGP0NbL5rCI6PLYh-HPYMfXtftS1plzu-QPjCABPAzBooQB