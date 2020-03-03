Mailwarm
Gonzague de Bellaing
Mailwarm raises your email account reputation. It interacts with your email just like tons of interested leads would do, on a daily basis, in the best way. We usually stick to "done is better than perfect", but, as you can see on the landing page, it's not always the case 😄We're so proud of our SVG animations ! Did you like our smooth animations ?
I've been using MailWarm for the last few months, and this tool is amazing! Whether you need to simply have a better score/reputation for your cold emails or just for your new domain (new business for example), this is the perfect tool for you. I think that everyone that creates a new email address should use it in the beginning so you're not falling in the junk folder right away. Also, their support and team is really nice and responsive, as well as open to suggestions to improve their platform. I would suggest you to not miss their current deal, as, for now, I don't know any alternative tools in the market that does that and that does it as well.
@hugohamelcom Thank you Hugo for this great feedback 😍
Great idea for a tool! Working with a lot of startups and especially doing cold outreach (be it for lead gen or backlinks) I always had this issue with new email accounts always ending up in spam. This easily increase your email trust score and avoids those spam filters. Recommend you give it a try.
I love this tool! Using it almost for 2 months, and grow my open rate more than 30%. Must have for everyone, who runs cold outreach campaigns.
@makarenkom1 Thank you Max, amazing results !!
Who already sent a message to his whole family, asking them for replies to warm-up his new email ? 😂
