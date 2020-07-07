  1. Home
mails.wtf 2.0

Full stack cold outreach platform

#5 Product of the DayToday
mails.wtf is a full-stack cold outreach platform for sales teams. It lets you generate leads and reach out to prospects at scale with Automation.
Discussion
3 Reviews5.0/5
Sushant Shekhar
Maker
Yet Another Outreach Tool? Well, this one is different. mails.wtf is an all in one full stack cold outreach platform. From Lead Generation to Outreach, Everything Unlimited, All in simple subscription of $99 (Offer for People of PH) Lead Gen solutions Include: Linkedin Email Extractor, Email Finder, B2B Website Data Enrichment, B2B Database, Daily Domain Leads Outreach solutions Include: LinkedIn Outreach, Cold Email Sequences, Mass Email Outreach Start your 7-day free trial and let me know what you think in the comments! :)
Nikhil Jain
The new version is slick and Amazing.
Yugansh Chokra
Have been trying it out, works great! LinkedIn email extraction tool is much better than rest of the tools available in the market.
Gaurav Subham
Loving the new features specially the email out reach part & LinkedIn automation.
