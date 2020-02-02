Discussion
Henning Sillerud
Hi Product Hunters! 👋 We're super excited to share this early version of Mailflow with you guys! You may have tried to replace email with dozens of different tools, only to find that your clients keep emailing you anyway... So you're back to email. Current collaboration tools seem made for internal collaboration or sales teams. And there are few clients that will bother learning a new tool just to work with you. Mailflow is an email-first productivity tool that's made specifically for working with clients. The cool thing about Mailflow is that it helps you stay organized without depending on other people working in the same tool as you. And you can even use it to get on top of email threads that are already out of hand. This first release provides you with a lightweight but powerful way to organize projects directly from Gmail. We have integrated personal tasks, notes, and projects in a way that's intuitive to use, and that fits your existing workflow. Our goal is to rid you of all repetitive busywork, and we're working on more powerful features that will save you hours every week. If you're a freelancer or working in an agency, we would be forever grateful to hear what works and doesn't work for you 😀
Nice work mate this looks really keen! Will give this a shot!
