This is the latest launch from Mailflow
See Mailflow’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Mailflow 1.0
Ranked #9 for today
Mailflow 1.0
Run your business directly from Gmail.
Visit
Upvote 15
20% off for one year
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Manage projects, sales, tasks, or hiring. Mailflow transforms Gmail into a flexible & unified workspace for collaborating around email.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
by
Mailflow
About this launch
Mailflow
Run your business from Gmail.
13
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
Mailflow 1.0 by
Mailflow
was hunted by
Henning Sillerud
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Henning Sillerud
and
Andreas Kirkerud
. Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Mailflow
is rated
5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on February 3rd, 2020.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#61
