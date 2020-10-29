discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ignas Rubežius
Maker
Hi. Ignas here, Founder of The Remote Company (https://www.remotecompany.com), a team of creators from around the world working remotely to build outstanding online products including MailerLite, MailerCheck and YCode. After years of sending huge volumes of emails, we realized that the process of creating and sending transactional emails was inefficient. Too often design changes required coding and maintenance from devs. So we built something new that suited our needs—a team-friendly transactional email system that allowed non-tech teams to contribute without the need for code. The result: MailerSend! A completely new kind of transactional email tool. We focus on: 1. Scalability Flexible infrastructure so you can send a few emails or scale quickly to a few million. 2. Smarter workflows Devs set it up and marketing/design teams create emails independently without code. 3. Deliverability A dedicated team continuously removes hurdles to ensure emails reach the inbox. Please share your questions and comments. We love getting feedback! P.S. We are launching an affiliate program soon (https://www.mailersend.com/affil...).
Share
Diego DiazCommunity + PM Assistant @Ycode
Looks amazing, excited to use it 🔥
Share
Radvilė SmalinskaitėMarketing @MailerLite
Congratulations! 🚀
Share
Yonatan Wolowelsky
Professional double clicker
Nice! I've been looking for a while for an email service that has both a proper API *AND* a UI editor. Nice work, going to use on the next project!
Share
Andrej SurgutanovTech Support Team Lead at MailerLite
3xWOW! Congrats!
Share