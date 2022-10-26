Products
This is the latest launch from Mailcoach
See Mailcoach’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Mailcoach Cloud
Ranked #13 for today
Mailcoach Cloud
Let's make email marketing easy and affordable
Visit
Upvote 20
Free first month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Mailcoach is an email marketing platform that covers all your email needs for a fraction of the cost. Don't pay for your subscribers, pay for what you send.
Launched in
Email
,
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
by
Mailcoach
About this launch
Mailcoach
Send out self-hosted newsletters affordably
8
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Mailcoach Cloud by
Mailcoach
was hunted by
Freek Van der Herten
in
Email
,
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Freek Van der Herten
,
Rias Van der Veken
,
Willem Van Bockstal
and
Sebastian De Deyne
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Mailcoach
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2020.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#71
Report