Mail Rocket
Create a mail merge with Gmail and Google Sheets
Lifetime deal at $69
Mail Rocket is the top rated mail merge tool for sending personalized mass emails directly from your Gmail account. The ultimate solution for your email marketing and newsletter needs.
Newsletters
Email Marketing
Marketing automation
About this launch
0
reviews
21
followers
was hunted by
Aadesh V
in
Newsletters
Email Marketing
Marketing automation
. Made by
Aadesh V
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Mail Rocket's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
