Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Mail Rocket
Mail Rocket

Mail Rocket

Create a mail merge with Gmail and Google Sheets

Free Options
Mail Rocket is the top rated mail merge tool for sending personalized mass emails directly from your Gmail account. The ultimate solution for your email marketing and newsletter needs.
Launched in
Newsletters
Email Marketing
Marketing automation
 by
Mail Rocket
HotBot™
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Tailwind CSS
Supabase
Canva
About this launch
Mail Rocket
Mail RocketCreate a mail merge with Gmail and Google Sheets
0
reviews
21
followers
Mail Rocket by
Mail Rocket
was hunted by
Aadesh V
in Newsletters, Email Marketing, Marketing automation. Made by
Aadesh V
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Mail Rocket
is not rated yet. This is Mail Rocket's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-