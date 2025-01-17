Launches
Maidio
Turn your RSS into a podcast like Notebooklm does
Maidio is a smart app that turns RSS feeds into fun, conversational audio you can listen to anytime. It creates natural chats between a virtual host and assistant, making news easy and entertaining to follow. You need OpenAI API Key to use it.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Maidio by
Maidio
was hunted by
EasyChen
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
EasyChen
. Featured on January 22nd, 2025.
