Maidio Turn your RSS into a podcast like Notebooklm does

Maidio is a smart app that turns RSS feeds into fun, conversational audio you can listen to anytime. It creates natural chats between a virtual host and assistant, making news easy and entertaining to follow. You need OpenAI API Key to use it.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • Artificial Intelligence • Tech

