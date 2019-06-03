All-new, completely redesigned Mac Pro delivers maximum performance, expansion and configurability.
Desktops no longer make sense for 98% of users.
With my $187 Samsung Chrome 3 and servers in every cloud, Macs are no longer required for my efforts.Jeff Ski Kinsey has never used this product.
Felix Molina@f_molina
All I see is a cheese grater. Also $999 for a stand?! Did you hear the horror in the crowd?
William Turrentine@william_turrentine
@f_molina same, no more braun products to rip off
Felix Molina@f_molina
@william_turrentine hehe!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Beefy machine and predictably pricey at $5,999. Are you going to buy one?
Joseph E. Best-James@joseph_e_best_james
@rrhoover *Starting at $6k. 🌚 I'm sure the 1.5 TB of RAM is gonna set us back a bit more than that Still going to grab one though 😅
Jonathan Cohen@jonathangcohen
$999 for a stand why stop there
