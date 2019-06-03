Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Mac Pro

Mac Pro

With groundbreaking Pro Display XDR

Featured Embed
All-new, completely redesigned Mac Pro delivers maximum performance, expansion and configurability.
Reviews
Jeff Ski Kinsey
Adnan Haider
 
Helpful
  • Jeff Ski Kinsey
    Jeff Ski KinseyEntrepreneur & Marketing Mad Man™
    Pros: 

    None.

    Cons: 

    Desktops no longer make sense for 98% of users.

    With my $187 Samsung Chrome 3 and servers in every cloud, Macs are no longer required for my efforts.

    Jeff Ski Kinsey has never used this product.
    Comments (1)
Discussion
Hunter
Adithya Shreshti
Adithya Shreshti
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Felix Molina
Felix Molina@f_molina
All I see is a cheese grater. Also $999 for a stand?! Did you hear the horror in the crowd?
Upvote (4)·
William Turrentine
William Turrentine@william_turrentine
@f_molina same, no more braun products to rip off
Upvote ·
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Beefy machine and predictably pricey at $5,999. Are you going to buy one?
Yes, ASAP!
I would if I could afford it
No way
Upvote (1)·
Joseph E. Best-James
Joseph E. Best-James@joseph_e_best_james
@rrhoover *Starting at $6k. 🌚 I'm sure the 1.5 TB of RAM is gonna set us back a bit more than that Still going to grab one though 😅
Upvote ·
Jonathan Cohen
Jonathan Cohen@jonathangcohen
$999 for a stand why stop there
Upvote ·