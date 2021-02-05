discussion
Victor Pontis
Maker
Founder, Luma
When I was in middle school, my mom decided to upgrade from dialup. I hovered over the pimply Internet technician as he hooked up our computer. After setting up the broadband, he humored me by giving me a tour of the internet. He showed me how Yahoo worked. And right before leaving, he installed Napster onto our computer. From that second, I was addicted to the internet. First it was Geocities and forums. Then the social networks came. Myspace first and then Facebook. In high school, I studiously organized my Facebook account. I made a photo album for each semester of school thinking that I would keep this account the rest of my life. But slowly, we stopped using Facebook. I started posting to Instagram. I downloaded Snapchat but couldn't get to it. Last year I got addicted to TikTok. On this internet journey, I've bounced from platform to platform. It's been fun and I've made friends — but it's been hard to share *who* I am online. I spent time building multiple personal websites, but they are very hard to maintain... So we built Luma to be your homepage online. You're on a few of different social networks. You host classes, record videos, listen to music. You write blog posts, sell one on one trainings, and send emails. Luma is not just another link aggregator. It's a place where we hope you can show your best self. A page you can be proud to share with your internet friends. A home, online.
Looks awesome guys!
@jakub_langr thanks! Chat w/ you Sunday
Victor and Danqing are doing such cool stuff. I shared this with my sister and had the joy of her coming charging down the stairs beaming about how happy she was, asking me to thank my friend who made this cool product. I did, and I continue to. It just gets better and better.
@coyne_lloyd1 we'll know we've made it when we get the whole Lloyd family on Luma
I'm so excited about Luma Profile, which we are building to be the best homepage for anyone who create - instructors, community builders, influencers, youtubers, podcasters, and on and on. Since starting Luma last year, we've connected millions of people over live events. But that's just one aspect of our online lives. At a time when everyone is on everything, and when we spend the majority of our time online, we hope Luma can be a place you call home. We hope you'll feel right at home - intuitive, smooth, personal. We hope you'll feel proud sharing it with fans, just like showing friends your home. And just like your home, you own everything and has full visibility - data, analytics, etc. Welcome home, creators.
I’m obsessed with Luma. It has been the perfect solution for me, and Victor and Danqing have a knack for knowing what the user wants. They just seem to think of everything—it’s like they tailored this product exactly to my needs. Awesome guys, awesome product 👏