We started this with the idea — What if you could put everyone in a Zoom on one map? The internet has made us all closer. I work with someone every day who is across the country. Every night I chat with some of our users in India. But it's easy to forget the global nature and it's hard to understand how your community is spread across the world. So we built Luma Maps to help you understand your community. If you want to check out a test map, just click here: https://maps.lu.ma/random
Such a cool idea! I'm a little disappointed you went with the Mercator projection instead of Gall-Peters, but I'll live.
This is super cool! Excited to try this with friends and coworkers :)
Mapping seems largely untapped into in global communities. Obviously, people feel more disconnected lately—however the internet has connected the world more than it has disconnected it, and I think things like luma maps will really help add community to the age of remote-first working. I’m also excited at the intrigue of fundamentally breaking up the chats of the world that are all linear or linear + reply/thread support.
