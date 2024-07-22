Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Luggage Losers
Luggage Losers
Live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing
Visit
Upvote 24
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing right now
Launched in
Analytics
Travel
Data
by
Luggage Losers
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
About this launch
Luggage Losers
Live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing
0
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Luggage Losers by
Luggage Losers
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Analytics
,
Travel
,
Data
. Made by
levelsio
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Luggage Losers
is not rated yet. This is Luggage Losers's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report