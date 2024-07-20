Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Boeing Be Gone
Boeing Be Gone
Boeing-free flight search
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Boeing Be Gone is a flight search website that exclusively lists flights without Boeing aircraft, designed for travelers with safety concerns about Boeing who prefer to take that risk out of the equation.
Launched in
Travel
Transportation
by
Boeing Be Gone
HotBot™
Ad
Chat, answers, search, & more. Fully Loaded AI made simple.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Boeing Be Gone
Boeing-free flight search
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Boeing Be Gone by
Boeing Be Gone
was hunted by
Matheus Alves
in
Travel
,
Transportation
. Made by
Matheus Alves
. Featured on July 21st, 2024.
Boeing Be Gone
is not rated yet. This is Boeing Be Gone's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report