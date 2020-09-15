LoomieLive
Express your avatar self in Zoom & Video
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Super impressed by what the Loomie team has built — at first it seemed like perhaps it was just another augmented reality overlay avatar tool, but it's more than that. Loomie is actually generated a 3D environment (built in Unity!) with a 3D puppet that is controlled by you...! You use voice-only mode and your avatar will speak for you, or you can use face-tracking to express more of yourself through your 3D digital double. Finally, there is the integrated AR mode that weaves your 3D avatar into the real world. So much potential here — worth giving this a try.
Share
Upvote (2)
@chrismessina Thanks so much, Chris! Really appreciate you hunting LoomieLive. And it was great to see your Loomie avatar during our discussions 😊
UpvoteShare
Hi Hunters, 👋 I’m Mahesh, co-founder of Loom.ai. And I’m excited to share LoomieLive - your personal 3d avatars for video. Want to see our Loomie avatars in action or ask us some questions? We will be live in Zoom 8am-9am PT and 12noon-1pm PT here: 📡 http://bit.ly/LoomieLive-Zoom-Link There’s been a massive growth in using video for communication - both synchronous video calls and asynchronous video recordings. But despite the massive growth, often people don't want to be on camera. Some are camera-shy, while others are fatigued, and many others simply don't want their colleagues/classmates to see their ‘home office’. And when we do want to be on camera, there are times that we want to choose how we are expressed. Perhaps you would like a quick makeover and appear with a different hairstyle or outfit. Or maybe your company prefers a consistent branded presence for all of their video tutorials. LoomieLive can help. LoomieLive offers the privacy of voice with the presence of video. To get started: Open the LoomieLive app, then select “LoomieLive Camera” in the webcam options in your favorite application, grab your headphones (we lip sync from audio), and go! Use one of our three modes to animate your avatar: Voice only, Video, or AR. Each has its own unique benefits. Try it out - you can use your avatars in so many popular video applications such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Webex, Discord, Twitch Studio, OBS, Loom, and more. As a bonus for Product Hunt: look out for a Google Glass-wearing kitten in one of the 3D environments! 🐈 Looking forward to hearing your comments and suggestions.
Share
Upvote (1)
Hello PH community, I'm Kiran, co-founder of Loom.ai and one of the makers. Internally, LoomieLive implements an optimized deep learning network that combines video tracking for facial expressions with voice tracking for lip-sync. This makes the application robust to real-world scenarios, eg: the camera is turned off, face is occluded, poor lighting, etc. LoomieLive uses the Unity 3D engine for rendering the avatars and 3D environments, which brings a full-featured 3D canvas for users of Zoom and other video applications. It also opens up the possibility for creators to bring in upload new UGC into LoomieLive as the platform matures. LoomieLive works best on newer laptops with a graphics card. On older computers, users can adjust the quality settings in the application for better performance. Also, we highly recommend users to wear a headset so that their avatars are lip-syning only to their voices and not other speakers. Hope you will join us at one of the webinars today, looking forward to hearing your feedback.
Share
Upvote (1)