Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Lo-Fi Radio
Lo-Fi Radio
Listen to your favorite lo-fi music with video backgorunds
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Listen to your favorite lo-fi music for work, study, or relaxing. Choose between 15+ songs and 6 backgrounds, take notes, and see how many people are listening with you!
Launched in
Productivity
Music
Radio
by
Lo-Fi Radio
WASK
Ad
Get more customers with next generation ads
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let me know what you think about lofi.radio and what you are missing!"
The makers of Lo-Fi Radio
About this launch
Lo-Fi Radio
Lofi.radio listen to your favorite lo-fi music with notes
1
review
30
followers
Follow for updates
Lo-Fi Radio by
Lo-Fi Radio
was hunted by
Geert Jan Sloos
in
Productivity
,
Music
,
Radio
. Made by
Geert Jan Sloos
. Featured on July 13th, 2023.
Lo-Fi Radio
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Lo-Fi Radio's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report