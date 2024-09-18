  • Subscribe
    LlamaCoder

    AI-powered coding assistant by Meta

    Free
    With the release of Llama 3.1 405B, TogetherCompute built LlamaCoder — an open source web app that can generate an entire app from a prompt. The repo has now been cloned by hundreds of devs on GitHub and starred 2K+ times.
    Launched in
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Meta
    About this launch
    Meta
    MetaBuilding the next evolution of digital connection.
    3reviews
    1.2K
    followers
    LlamaCoder by
    Meta
    was hunted by
    Ankit Sharma
    in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Bart Claeys
    . Featured on September 25th, 2024.
    Meta
    is rated 2.7/5 by 3 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
