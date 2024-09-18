Launches
LlamaCoder
LlamaCoder
AI-powered coding assistant by Meta
With the release of Llama 3.1 405B, TogetherCompute built LlamaCoder — an open source web app that can generate an entire app from a prompt. The repo has now been cloned by hundreds of devs on GitHub and starred 2K+ times.
Artificial Intelligence
Meta
Meta
Building the next evolution of digital connection.
LlamaCoder by
Meta
Ankit Sharma
Artificial Intelligence
Bart Claeys
. Featured on September 25th, 2024.
Meta
2.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
