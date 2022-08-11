Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Literal
See Literal’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Literal 2.0
Ranked #2 for today
Literal 2.0
Discover, organise & discuss books
Visit
Upvote 173
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Literal is the place to keep track of what you've read and discover your next favourite book through the people you trust. We celebrate individual taste, putting trust in friends over algorithms and connecting people around what they love.
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Network
+2 by
Literal
Solana Summercamp Online Hackathon
Ad
Start your crypto journey with millions in prizes & seed funding
About this launch
Literal
Track your reading and discover your next favourite book
41
reviews
191
followers
Follow for updates
Literal 2.0 by
Literal
was hunted by
Ellen Chisa
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Social Network
. Made by
Piet Terheyden
,
Mihai Nueleanu
,
Sebastian Stockmarr
,
Sven Schmidt
and
Nathan Johnson
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Literal
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 41 users. It first launched on August 12th, 2021.
Upvotes
173
Comments
28
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#30
Report