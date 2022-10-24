Products
Literal
Literal
Multiplayer app analytics
Stats
What is a multiplayer app analytics tool, you might ask? Literal pulls together app screens, analytics and API calls, and live data into a multiplayer whiteboard so app teams can discuss literally the same thing — all at the same time!
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
by
Literal
About this launch
Literal
Multiplayer app analytics
Literal by
Literal
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Chi-Kai Chien
,
Sandro Turriate
,
Alex Bird
,
Ryan Nhieu
,
Phillip Smith
and
Raph
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Literal
is not rated yet. This is Literal's first launch.
