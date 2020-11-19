discussion
Nadav Dakner
Startup Angel Investor and Marketer
Congratz on the launch guys! I'll participate in the challenge and let you know how it goes :)
Hello hunters 👋 I'm Yaniv, co-founder and CEO here at Listory, writing to you from NYC. Listory is the world's first content refinery. It empowers human-curation and technology to extract the most relevant, interesting and credible stories for you. In Listory, great stories are the goal, the rest are means to enjoy them. Listory was built to delight you with every story. To ensure that, we also announce the #ListoryChallenge - a daily “bet” we invite you to take. Here’s how it works: We bet the first story on Listory is going to be the best you’ll find during that day. If we win - you’ll commit (mentally) to retake the challenge the next day. If we lose, you can submit a better story for a $0.10 credit towards a newspaper or newsletter subscription It is the product of our passion for content and discovery, and we hope you’ll love it as we do. We'll be hanging around for any feedback/questions/ideas.🙏 😊