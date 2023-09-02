Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Listene
Listene

Listene

Daily English Listening Exercises

Free
Embed
Get better at English listening every day on Listene! Listen to interesting audio clips and answer questions. No need to sign up, just listen and learn. 🎧
Launched in
Education
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Listene
Tetrisly
Tetrisly
Ad
Everything you need to build a Design System
About this launch
Listene
ListeneDaily English Listening Exercises
0
reviews
3
followers
Listene by
Listene
was hunted by
Kevin Hermawan
in Education, Languages, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kevin Hermawan
. Featured on September 9th, 2023.
Listene
is not rated yet. This is Listene's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-