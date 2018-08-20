List of Problems
See how makers are solving real problems
#3 Product of the DayToday
See what problems other makers are solving and discuss solutions together.
Also a good place to find out who else is working on the same problem you are.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Andrew TyeMakerPro@awt · Trying to make things people want
If you're looking for a list of real problems, this is it!
Upvote Share·
Andrew TyeMakerPro@awt · Trying to make things people want
You can use the list to: - View solutions other makers are using to solve real problems - Find out if someone is already solving the problem you're working on - Discuss with users to see if you're solving a real problem
Upvote Share·
Andrew TyeMakerPro@awt · Trying to make things people want
New problems are being added to the list every day by other makers 🔥
Upvote Share·
Muse@musebeta · Muse
This looks great I will be sure to check it out!
Upvote Share·