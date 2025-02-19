Launches
Liquid Metal
Liquid Metal
Turn your logo into Apple liquid metal
Did you see Apple's newest event? We thought the liquid metal was so cool. How fun would it be if everyone could see their logo in liquid? So we made it: just drag in your logo and see it in liquid metal.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Open Source
•
Apple
About this launch
Liquid Metal by
Paper
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Open Source
,
Apple
. Made by
Stephen Haney
and
Ksenia Kondrashova
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
Paper
is not rated yet. This is Paper's first launch.