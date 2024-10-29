Subscribe
See LinkedIn’s 32 previous launches →
LinkedIn Hiring Assistant
LinkedIn Hiring Assistant
The first AI agent for recruiters
From intake to interview, Hiring Assistant is here to help you focus on the most impactful, people-centric parts of your job.
Hiring
Career
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
LinkedIn Hiring Assistant by
LinkedIn
Chris Messina
Hiring
Career
Gyanda Sachdeva
Tomer Cohen
. Featured on October 31st, 2024.
LinkedIn
4.6/5 ★
by 95 users. It first launched on February 19th, 2014.
43
4
