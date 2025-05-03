Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Lingloop
Lingloop
Your AI English coach for everyday video calls.
Visit
Upvote 65
Get personalized feedback after your online english conversations. Make fewer grammar mistakes, expand your vocabulary and increase fluency.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Languages
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Lingloop
Your AI English coach for everyday video calls.
Follow
65
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Lingloop by
Lingloop
was hunted by
Lluis Jover
in
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lluis Jover
and
Joan
. Featured on May 5th, 2025.
Lingloop
is not rated yet. This is Lingloop's first launch.