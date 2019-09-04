Deals
Ligt Phone II
Ligt Phone II
A phone for humans
The Light Phone II is built around a user-customizable toolbox. You can easily add or remove various tools (i.e. directions, calculator, music player) using the Dashboard. The tools are completely optional, of course.
Featured
41 minutes ago
The Bare-Bones Light Phone Will Set You Free
Hollier, in particular, felt that his relationship with technology was broken. He recalled the internet of his childhood, when he'd wait 10 minutes for the modem to connect on the computer in his mom's study. There, he was online. It was contained, finite.
