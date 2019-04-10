lightbeam is a screen sharing focused mobile messenger. Product teams leverage lightbeam to test new apps/features as a group. Busy professionals plan group itineraries and get real-time opinions on Tinder matches, Amazon orders, and everything in between.
Kevin GondoMaker@kevingondo · Co-Founder, lightbeam
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Kevin, one of the co-founders of lightbeam, alongside @carterw, @billym and @paul_steenkiste. We are thrilled to announce the launch of lightbeam, a mobile collaboration platform. We conceived the idea for lightbeam while booking our itineraries for a trip to India last year. After countless links and screenshots were exchanged in our group chat, we decided there needed to be a better, more efficient way to collaborate on mobile - so we built it. Our most productive conversations occur when everyone is on the same page. We love using lightbeam to test and review new product features as a group in real-time, even when team members are traveling or working remotely. We hope lightbeam can be a tool that helps your team become more productive in new ways. With lightbeam, we’re reimagining the way people interact on mobile and giving those interactions more depth with a new layer of social engagement designed to drive collaboration. Last but not least, a very special thanks to all the beta testers and early adopters of lightbeam! 🤘 Feel free to leave any thoughts and ask us anything!
