Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → lightbeam

lightbeam

Cross-platform mobile screen sharing 🤯

lightbeam is a screen sharing focused mobile messenger. Product teams leverage lightbeam to test new apps/features as a group. Busy professionals plan group itineraries and get real-time opinions on Tinder matches, Amazon orders, and everything in between.
Around the web
How Lightbeam is Reinventing Social Screen SharingLightbeam is a new app allowing users to collaborate by sharing their screens in real time. Carter Williams, co-founder and CEO of Lightbeam, discusses how it works in this week's Keep Reinventing segment brought to you by HP.
Cheddar
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps WeeklyThe 287th Android Apps Weekly is out! This week we talk about Elder Scrolls: Blades, the death of Inbox and Google+, Minit, and more Android apps and games news and releases!
Android Authority
5 new Google Play apps worth your time this week | AndroidPITAs every week, with the help of fellow editors and our community, we bring you a list of applications that have just appeared on the good old Play Store. As finding the good stuff is usually not easy, we hope to help you discover apps and games that will interest you in this list.
AndroidPITAuthored by: Benoit Pepicq 2 weeks ago
All About Android Police - All About Android 413Galaxy S10e, Google Podcast transcription -- David Ruddock reviews the Samsung Galaxy S10e -- Google Podcast transcription is happening behind the scenes -- The Tonight Show was shot using only the Samsung Galaxy S10+ -- The Galaxy Fold is showing some disappointing creases in the display -- Xiaomi has a 100W charger that might just destroy any battery it touches -- Where in the world is the Celeron Pixel Slate?
YouTubeAll About Android
Hello World!It brings us great pride and pleasure to finally be introducing lightbeam to you all. Our Mission lightbeam is the world's first cross-platform social screen sharing solution.Our mission is to make the entire mobile ecosystem collaborative and end digital isolation through our screen sharing focused messenger.
Mediumlightbeam
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Kevin Gondo
Kevin Gondo
Makers
Carter Williams
Carter Williams
Kevin Gondo
Kevin Gondo
Paul Steenkiste
Paul Steenkiste
Billy M
Billy M
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kevin Gondo
Kevin GondoMaker@kevingondo · Co-Founder, lightbeam
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Kevin, one of the co-founders of lightbeam, alongside @carterw, @billym and @paul_steenkiste. We are thrilled to announce the launch of lightbeam, a mobile collaboration platform. We conceived the idea for lightbeam while booking our itineraries for a trip to India last year. After countless links and screenshots were exchanged in our group chat, we decided there needed to be a better, more efficient way to collaborate on mobile - so we built it. Our most productive conversations occur when everyone is on the same page. We love using lightbeam to test and review new product features as a group in real-time, even when team members are traveling or working remotely. We hope lightbeam can be a tool that helps your team become more productive in new ways. With lightbeam, we’re reimagining the way people interact on mobile and giving those interactions more depth with a new layer of social engagement designed to drive collaboration. Last but not least, a very special thanks to all the beta testers and early adopters of lightbeam! 🤘 Feel free to leave any thoughts and ask us anything!
Upvote (1)·