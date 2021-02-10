  1. Home
Notion all-in-one life & project management Notion template

Productivity
Task Management
Life Curator, is an super intuitive and easy to manage Notion template aims to help all people our there to streamline their lives. You will get already related Tasks-Projects databases along with 10+ resources pages
I've been a Notioner in last 2 years and fiddling with databases and folders eventually made me do this. Now I can manage my entire life and my projects thanks to this notion template. I feel it's time to share this with the whole world! What you get is basically everything! - A complete linked databases of Projects - Areas - Tasks. Which is basically built with PARA method but I improved them with Tasks database. - Just create a Task and link it with related Project and you will immediately see the completion rate of each project. - Easily track your freelance projects, clients, personal goals etc. - Along with these linked databases, there is a complete set of resources tables which are pre-templated to track Bullet Journals, Daily Notes, Books to Read, Things to Buy and so much more! Please do let me know your excellent feedback about this product! Get the product hunt discount here: https://gumroad.com/l/complete-n...
