Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. letterpal
letterpal

letterpal

Write good newsletters, fast.
The first tool focused on helping you create actually interesting newsletters using AI.
Free Options
Launch tags:
NewslettersEmail MarketingSaaS

Meet the team

letterpal gallery image
letterpal gallery image
letterpal gallery image
letterpal gallery image
letterpal gallery image
About this launch
letterpal
letterpal
Write good newsletters, fast.
5 out of 5.0
99
Points
Point chart
6
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
letterpal by
letterpal
was hunted by
Tom Jacquesson
in Newsletters, Email Marketing, SaaS. Made by
Tom Jacquesson
and
Vincent Imhoff
. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
letterpal
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is letterpal's first launch.