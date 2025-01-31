Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
letterpal
letterpal
Write good newsletters, fast.
Visit
Upvote 99
The first tool focused on helping you create actually interesting newsletters using AI.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Newsletters
•
Email Marketing
•
SaaS
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
letterpal
Write good newsletters, fast.
5 out of 5.0
Follow
99
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
letterpal by
letterpal
was hunted by
Tom Jacquesson
in
Newsletters
,
Email Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Tom Jacquesson
and
Vincent Imhoff
. Featured on February 12th, 2025.
letterpal
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is letterpal's first launch.