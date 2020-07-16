Lemonade Pet Health Insurance
Pet insurance with super fast everything for cats & dogs
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
7 Reviews
Michal Langer
Maker
Hey everyone, The last few months have been a journey in design, customer experience, and… empathy. As pet parents ourselves, we wanted to build the dream digital insurance product, and found the existing options to be lacking, so we set out to build a product for cats and dogs from the ground up. The team spent days and nights studying every insurance product out there, interviewed pet parents (thanks to anyone who took part!), brought on vets and medical experts...all to design our dream product - focused on our beloved furry friends! Think of it as everything people love about Lemonade, but now for your four-legged fam :) So, stuff like a hassle-free digital experience with lightning-fast claim payments, live chats with medical experts, bundling (and saving $$) with Lemonade renters/homeowners policies, a simple policy humans can actually understand, and a ‘Pet Giveback’- a donation of leftover premium going to animal-focused charities our community cares about. We also designed unique coverages to add on, like a Preventative and Wellness package, designed to keep your pet healthy, and the Extended Accident and Illness package, helping to cover the costs of more advanced treatments and veterinary care. We can’t wait to hear what you think! Michal and the Lemonade Pet Team
Hunter
Congrats on the launch Team Lemonade! Is this service only for dogs and cats? Or does it apply to any animal with four legs?
Maker
Looks great team Lemonade!
WOW WOW WOW
