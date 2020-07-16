  1. Home
Lemonade Pet Health Insurance

Pet insurance with super fast everything for cats & dogs

Lemonade’s Pet Health Insurance designed for cats and dogs! Hassle-free digital experience. World’s fastest claims payment. Powered by AI. Everything loved about Lemonade, now for our four-legged fam.
Lemonade Launches Health Insurance for Cats and DogsNEW YORK--()-- Lemonade, the insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, today launched pet health insurance. Now, pet parents in 33 US states can get AI-powered, socially impactful coverage for their four-legged family members.
Lemonade launches pet insuranceLemonade today launched pet insurance, marking its entry into a new vertical of insurance for the first time since it launched its renters/home owners insurance in 2016. Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber told TechCrunch back in February that some 70 percent of Lemonade customers with a home owners or r...
Michal Langer
Hey everyone, The last few months have been a journey in design, customer experience, and… empathy. As pet parents ourselves, we wanted to build the dream digital insurance product, and found the existing options to be lacking, so we set out to build a product for cats and dogs from the ground up. The team spent days and nights studying every insurance product out there, interviewed pet parents (thanks to anyone who took part!), brought on vets and medical experts...all to design our dream product - focused on our beloved furry friends! Think of it as everything people love about Lemonade, but now for your four-legged fam :) So, stuff like a hassle-free digital experience with lightning-fast claim payments, live chats with medical experts, bundling (and saving $$) with Lemonade renters/homeowners policies, a simple policy humans can actually understand, and a ‘Pet Giveback’- a donation of leftover premium going to animal-focused charities our community cares about. We also designed unique coverages to add on, like a Preventative and Wellness package, designed to keep your pet healthy, and the Extended Accident and Illness package, helping to cover the costs of more advanced treatments and veterinary care. We can’t wait to hear what you think! Michal and the Lemonade Pet Team
Ben Lang
Congrats on the launch Team Lemonade! Is this service only for dogs and cats? Or does it apply to any animal with four legs?
yael wissner-levy
@benln Starting with cats and dogs :)
Gilad Uziely
Looks great team Lemonade!
