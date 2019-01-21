Log InSign up
lemlist 2.0

Send emails that get replies 💌

lemlist 2.0 is the first email automation platform that allows you to send automatically cold emails that get more replies thanks to personalized images and videos.

Luis Borges Quina
Karl Karafiat
Quentin Villard
Helpful
  • Jonathan Kam
    Jonathan KamCo founder @Botmind.io
    Pros: 

    Very usefull for sales automation

    Cons: 

    I would like more templates

    I use Lemlist 2 for my sales automation. It is very original and the reach is way better than with Mixmax or woodpecker. The Tool is easy to use and the team is very reactive. Keep doing good job !

    Jonathan Kam has used this product for one month.
    Comments (2)
  • Angelo Sorbello
    Angelo SorbelloEntrepreneur & Growth Marketer
    Pros: 

    - Great UX
    - Love the image and personalization features
    - Easy to use
    -Great support

    Cons: 

    - Some tasks are not that intuitive, yet it's improving daily

    Over the past year, Lemlist became my go-to solution to send e-mails that get responses. I used it to differentiate my link building campaigns, cold outreach potential customers, and to re-engage with past clients. I tried many of the major alternatives in the past and I believe Lemlist is superior to most of the other similar solutions in the market. Would strongly recommend

    Angelo Sorbello has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)

Guillaume Moubeche
Guillaume Moubeche
Francois Lecroart
Francois Lecroart
Vianney Lecroart
Vianney Lecroart
Guillaume Moubeche
Guillaume MoubecheMaker@guillaume_moubeche · Co-founder @ lemlist
Hey Guys! First of all we'd like to thank @alexd for hunting us! @acemtp @peernohell and I are super happy to be here :) lemlist is the first email automation platform that allows you to send automatically cold emails that get more replies thanks to personalized images and videos. In the last year we've grown from 0 to 8000+ customers and we've created the biggest email outreach community on Facebook called "The Email Outreach Family"! With lemlist 2.0 you are now able to: - plug any of your email providers to send emails! Whether it's GSuite, Gmail, Outlook, Exchange or any SMTP/IMAP combination! - Create campaigns in minutes thanks to a much faster flow - Create campaigns including automatically generated images and videos for a higher reply rate - Connect lemlist to more than 1000 apps Every PH user is very welcome to join the lemlist adventure and we would love to hear your feedback! In the meantime, we'll be around all day to answer your questions :) Love ❤️
Alex. Delivet
Alex. DelivetHunterPro@alexd · Founder at Collect
Hey guys! 👋 I've been playing around with lemlist 2.0 and i'm sure it's gonna be super valuable for the PH community! Feel free to try it out and put your thoughts in the comment! Cheers!
Vaibhav Sisinty
Vaibhav Sisinty@vaibhavsisinty · Growth Marketing at Uber
Hands down the best email automation software out there. I have been using Lemlist since last 4 months for multiple campaigns and have been getting great open and reply rates. Special thanks to the image customization feature.
Guillaume Moubeche
Guillaume MoubecheMaker@guillaume_moubeche · Co-founder @ lemlist
Thanks a lot @vaibhavsisinty - I'm glad you find lemlist ueful 😍🙌
Alin B
Alin B@sk_dub · Product, Marketing & Biz Dev
Much love for Lemlist and the Email Marketing Family! Although a newcomer, Lemlist has proven itself time and time again to outrun the competition in features, pricing and all the constant updates to make your outreach easier!
Guillaume Moubeche
Guillaume MoubecheMaker@guillaume_moubeche · Co-founder @ lemlist
Thanks a lot @sk_dub - Really appreciate it!
Baptiste
Baptiste@baptistedebever · Co-Founder of Feedier -- 🇫🇷 Entrepreneur
Congrats for the launch @guillaume_moubeche and team! I have been playing around with lemlist for more than 8 months now, and I can't tell you how much I love this updatad version. The UX is so much better. Keep it up! 👋
Guillaume Moubeche
Guillaume MoubecheMaker@guillaume_moubeche · Co-founder @ lemlist
I'm glad you like it ❤️ @baptistedebever
