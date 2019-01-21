lemlist 2.0 is the first email automation platform that allows you to send automatically cold emails that get more replies thanks to personalized images and videos.
Reviews
- Pros:
Very usefull for sales automationCons:
I would like more templates
I use Lemlist 2 for my sales automation. It is very original and the reach is way better than with Mixmax or woodpecker. The Tool is easy to use and the team is very reactive. Keep doing good job !Jonathan Kam has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
- Great UX
- Love the image and personalization features
- Easy to use
-Great supportCons:
- Some tasks are not that intuitive, yet it's improving daily
Over the past year, Lemlist became my go-to solution to send e-mails that get responses. I used it to differentiate my link building campaigns, cold outreach potential customers, and to re-engage with past clients. I tried many of the major alternatives in the past and I believe Lemlist is superior to most of the other similar solutions in the market. Would strongly recommendAngelo Sorbello has used this product for one year.