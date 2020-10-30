Home
→
LEGOⓇ Microgame Build with ...
LEGOⓇ Microgame Build with Unity
Snap together virtual LEGO bricks to create your own game
Once you’ve installed Unity, there are simple In-Editor Tutorials to learn how to build and modify your LEGO® Microgame. You snap together virtual LEGO bricks, creating a multi-level obstacle course with features and hazards.
Featured
6 minutes ago
Playing with LEGO in VR using Unity
It has quite the banner year for LEGO with a ton of new collaborations with companies spanning industries from Clothing, Movies, Video Games, Furniture, Sesame Street and now Unity for gaming building.
Robert Edwards
Hunter
Manager of Creative Tech, Team One
I was also able to add SteamVR support so now LEGO & VR!
https://robertcedwards.medium.co...
12h