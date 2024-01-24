Products
Home
Product
Leed
Leed
Collect leads through your GPTs
Leed is a tool that integrates with AI-powered GPTs to automate the collection of contact details from user interactions, aiming to enhance lead generation for businesses.
Launched in
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
by
Leed
About this launch
Leed
Collect leads through your GPTs
Leed by
Leed
was hunted by
Deniz Özcan
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Deniz Özcan
. Featured on January 28th, 2024.
Leed
is not rated yet. This is Leed's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
