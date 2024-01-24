Products
Leed

Leed

Collect leads through your GPTs

Leed is a tool that integrates with AI-powered GPTs to automate the collection of contact details from user interactions, aiming to enhance lead generation for businesses.
Sales
Artificial Intelligence
Leed
Leed
LeedCollect leads through your GPTs
Leed by
Leed
was hunted by
Deniz Özcan
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Deniz Özcan
. Featured on January 28th, 2024.
Leed
is not rated yet. This is Leed's first launch.
