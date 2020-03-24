Leapsome Remote Learning & Onboarding
Develop your talent with personalised learning & onboarding
Kajetan Armansperg
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! Leapsome is back again with a huge new addition to our people enablement platform for forward-thinking companies - and as we realised over the last weeks, it thankfully might allow us to make the move to remote work a bit easier for some of your new colleagues. Through many conversations with the existing customers of our people enablement platform, it became clear that personalised learning based on top of our performance and survey features would result in a powerful flywheel to power employee engagement. We’ve built Leapsome Learning to help companies develop their talent with a highly personalized, scalable, and online learning experience for every employee. Here’s how it works: You can create “learning paths” made up of learning content such as videos, articles, presentations, quizzes, and many other formats. Learning Paths can then be (automatically) delivered to employees based on their start date, team memberships and even performance level. A few practical examples could be: # A learning path for new hire orientation (high-level intro to the company) that is targeted to all new hires. # Learning paths that are specific to each department used to onboard new employees and bring them up to speed with their role-specific knowledge # Delivering compliance training to those that are required to take it # New manager training for newly promoted managers. Of course, you have the ability to test your learner’s knowledge acquisition with lightweight quizzes, and there is a whole wealth of analytics built-in for you to understand who is benefitting from your learning programs and who might need extra coaching. Our aim with this product is to help companies surface and deliver the treasure trove of internal content they already have to create a superior learning (or onboarding) experience - especially during these challenging times right now where many companies will be onboarding new hires remotely. For full details, you can learn more at www.leapsome.com/en/product/lear... To coincide with this launch, we’re offering any company from the PH community 25% off an annual plan with Leapsome (available until end of April). And as we know that cash is king in these difficult times, Leapsome is available for free to companies of up to 25 employees until the beginning of July! Thanks for reading and looking forward to your feedback and thoughts!
