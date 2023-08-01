Products
LeadrPro

LeadrPro

Get paid $75 for your B2B SaaS feedback

Free
Get $75 to get matched with the latest, most innovative B2B companies who want your feedback.

Startup founders: we match you with high-intent buyers who are in the market for products like yours and set up a call for you to connect.
Launched in
Android
Sales
Meetings
 +1 by
LeadrPro
About this launch
LeadrPro
LeadrPro Get paid $75 for your B2B SaaS feedback
47
followers
LeadrPro by
LeadrPro
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Android, Sales, Meetings. Made by
Chris Sheng
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
LeadrPro
is rated 5/5 by 5 users. It first launched on June 16th, 2022.
5
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-