  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Leaderboard
Leaderboard

Leaderboard

Showing you who the best portfolio managers actually are

Free
Embed
Introducing the first Proof-of-prediction (POP) system. Many people claim to know how the stock market will move but there is no way to track this... until now. Our platform is allowing the portfolio managers of tomorrow to show what they can do.
Launched in Fintech, Investing, Finance by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch – we’d really love to know what you would like to do if you had access to the best stock pickers? Do you want to communicate with them? What stats do you want to see? "

The makers of Leaderboard
About this launch
0
reviews
60
followers
was hunted by
TJ
in Fintech, Investing, Finance. Made by
TJ
and
Larry Arlene
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is StockAlgos.com - Leaderboard's first launch.
Upvotes
35
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#56