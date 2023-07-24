Products
Lazy

Capture at the speed of thought

Context switching is poison for productivity. When you get that brilliant idea or see something inspiring, you should be able to take smart notes without switching app or tabs. That’s Lazy. One ⌘ shortcut to capture anywhere.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Lazy
About this launch
Lazy
LazyA capture tool for knowledge.
39reviews
156
followers
Lazy by
Lazy
was hunted by
Julian Lehr
in Productivity, Notes, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ahmed Men
,
Calum Webb
,
Paolo Castro
,
Gabin Aureche
,
Gaël Destrem
and
Naguib Bouchibi
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Lazy
is rated 4.9/5 by 39 users. It first launched on October 21st, 2019.
