This is the latest launch from Lazy
See Lazy’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Lazy
Lazy
Capture at the speed of thought
Context switching is poison for productivity. When you get that brilliant idea or see something inspiring, you should be able to take smart notes without switching app or tabs. That’s Lazy. One ⌘ shortcut to capture anywhere.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lazy
About this launch
Lazy
A capture tool for knowledge.
Lazy by
Lazy
was hunted by
Julian Lehr
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ahmed Men
,
Calum Webb
,
Paolo Castro
,
Gabin Aureche
,
Gaël Destrem
and
Naguib Bouchibi
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Lazy
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on October 21st, 2019.
Upvotes
87
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
