Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Benoît Tallandier
Lazy saves me a lot of time. I use it for everything. With Iffttt, Zapier and n8n, the possibilities are endless. I love it, congratulations @demtzu for your work! 👏
Upvote (3)Share
@b_tallandier Thanks a lot Benoît. Very flattering comment. Love it! 😍 How things are going with Twake? It's a cool project 👌
Hunter
I discovered Lazy this Summer in my cowork. @demtzu showed up and he had a pretty nifty way to turn on his fan. This caught my attention and I asked him to show me how he did it, using just his keyboard. He could control all kinds of stuff: vacuum, curtains, coffee machine, lights… I was amazed by what he could do with keyboard shortcuts to save time at home and at the office. I thought it could be very useful for people here, not necessarily for IoT geeks but also devs or just productive hackers. For instance, Lazy allows me to deploy a side project I have through Netlify with one easy shortcut. I think you will find that Lazy adapts very nicely to some of your workflows. Curious to see what others uses people come up with!
Upvote (2)Share
Thanks so much @thomgroutars for hunting Lazy! 🙏 Hello World. I am excited to be here and strangely a bit anxious as well! I built Lazy to let anyone control their IoT devices and services from one place, thanks to one easy shortcut. I can literally spend hours on creating an automation that will save me a fraction of a second a day. I concede, it is not the most efficient use of my time but anyone who’s obsessed with productivity tools like me will understand. It’s not so much about saving time that it is about the gratifying pleasure of knowing that everything works as you set out to do. This time I felt that using my smartphone to trigger my devices would often end up with me losing my precious flow... I started thinking that it would be more efficient to use my keyboard. So I solved the problem with the Lazy command line. Of course, It's not complicated on smartphones, for example on iPhone the Shortcut app is perfect to put your webhooks and use your smartphone as a remote control. But when you are coding, writing an email or working on an important topic on your laptop you do not want to go and take your smartphone to turn on the lights for instance. Also, I do not know about you but when I am deep in work, I do not want my smartphone to be close to me because it can easily distract me with useless notifications. I needed a way to activate my connected objects without breaking my flow. If you are interested by the behind scene of Lazy : I tell the full story in this post :https://medium.com/@ahmedmen/wha.... You will find the hacks I learned along the way, and how I automated domestic chores. I hope it will give you some inspiration on how to use Lazy and how to be more productive at home. Here is also a few examples on how Lazy people use it : https://www.lazy-app.com/usecase... I would love to hear your quick (or extensive) feedback =) Please have a play around with it!
Switching lights on and off has never been so fun! It's only one example but Lazy really allows you to control your whole life with a single keyboard shortcut. It's well thought out and easy to install. I strongly recommend you to give it a try! ☺️
Upvote (2)Share
@mikedane7 Thanks Mike. Really appreciated man
Pretty awesome, just had a quick try and it works great. Thanks!
@nicolas_schweitzer Thank you my man! 🤗Gives me good inspiration to keep the quality up! Cheers!