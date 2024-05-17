Launches
Lawformer AI

Turn your document databases into AI powered libraries

Lawformer's AI powered contract deconstruction tool allowing legal teams to create personalized clause libraries and manage their internal knowledge in one place.
SaaS
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Lawformer AITurn your document databases into AI-powered libraries
was hunted by
Nako Edisherashvili
in SaaS, Legal, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Nako Edisherashvili
Giorgi Ghughunishvili
Teo Vasadze
Mariam Chaduneli
Givi Chkhartishvili
. Featured on May 28th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Lawformer AI's first launch.
