Home
→
Product
→
Laudspeaker v1.1.0: Email, sms and push
Ranked #5 for today
Laudspeaker v1.1.0: Email, sms and push
Open source omnichannel customer journey automation
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Laudspeaker is an open source alternative to customer io / iterable. Build customer journeys with our no code tool.
🙏⭐
https://github.com/laudspeaker/laudspeaker
Launched in
Open Source
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
by
Laudspeaker
About this launch
Laudspeaker
Open source cross channel marketing and messaging platform
6
reviews
3.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Laudspeaker v1.1.0: Email, sms and push by
Laudspeaker
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Marketing
,
SaaS
. Made by
Abe Basu
and
Mahamad Charawi
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Laudspeaker
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on November 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#5
Week rank
-
