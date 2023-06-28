Products
This is the latest launch from Laudspeaker
See Laudspeaker’s 2 previous launches
Laudspeaker Product Adoption

Open source product onboarding and adoption tools

Build beautiful, on-brand product onboarding tours with our no code modal designer, and journey builder. Target specific users and trigger the campaigns based on complex logic - no engineering required.
Launched in
Open Source
Marketing
Maker Tools
 by
Laudspeaker
About this launch
Laudspeaker Open source cross channel marketing and messaging platform
940
followers
was hunted by
Abe Basu
in Open Source, Marketing, Maker Tools. Made by
Abe Basu
and
Mahamad Charawi
. Featured on June 30th, 2023.
Laudspeaker
is rated 4.6/5 by 5 users. It first launched on November 3rd, 2022.
