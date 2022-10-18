Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lative
Ranked #7 for today

Lative

Increase your growth efficiency with real-time data

Free Options
Embed
Lative is a real-time growth efficiency platform. It empowers you to make better decisions by analyzing your sales performance with precision and purpose, optimizing your investment decisions and helping you achieve sustainable growth.
Launched in Sales, SaaS by
Lative
About this launch
LativeIncrease your growth efficiency with real-time data
Lative by
Lative
was hunted by
Vlad Shvets
in Sales, SaaS. Made by
Werner Schmidt
,
Laura Tortosa
,
Xavi Pardo
,
Christian Blomberg
and
Kasper Hulthin
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Lative
is not rated yet. This is Lative's first launch.
