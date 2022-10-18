Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lative
Ranked #7 for today
Lative
Increase your growth efficiency with real-time data
Lative is a real-time growth efficiency platform. It empowers you to make better decisions by analyzing your sales performance with precision and purpose, optimizing your investment decisions and helping you achieve sustainable growth.
Launched in
Sales
,
SaaS
by
Lative
About this launch
Lative
Increase your growth efficiency with real-time data
Lative by
Lative
was hunted by
Vlad Shvets
in
Sales
,
SaaS
. Made by
Werner Schmidt
,
Laura Tortosa
,
Xavi Pardo
,
Christian Blomberg
and
Kasper Hulthin
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Lative
is not rated yet. This is Lative's first launch.
Upvotes
44
Comments
4
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#62
