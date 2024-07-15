Launches
Skip hold music and let AI make calls for you

Introducing LangCall: your AI call assistant. Let our AI agents navigate phone menus, wait in queues, handle conversations, and connect you only when you want.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Alex Ou
Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Assistants
Alex Ou
Featured on July 17th, 2024.
