Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Lancey (YC S22)

Lancey (YC S22)

Build features your users want

Free Options
Lancey turns product usage and customer feedback into categorized insights to help build your next big idea.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Lancey
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Framer
Linear
Cal.com
About this launch
LanceyUnlock the next big feature idea from your product feedback
0
reviews
33
followers
Lancey (YC S22) by
Lancey
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Abhi Patel
,
Viraj P
,
Adi Patel
,
Cormac Doyle
and
Jun Song
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Lancey
is not rated yet. This is Lancey's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-