Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Lancey (YC S22)
Lancey (YC S22)
Build features your users want
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lancey turns product usage and customer feedback into categorized insights to help build your next big idea.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lancey
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Lancey
Unlock the next big feature idea from your product feedback
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Lancey (YC S22) by
Lancey
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Abhi Patel
,
Viraj P
,
Adi Patel
,
Cormac Doyle
and
Jun Song
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Lancey
is not rated yet. This is Lancey's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report