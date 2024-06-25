Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Krut AI
Krut AI
AI Co-pilot for E-commerce brands
Visit
Upvote 38
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Krut AI is an AI co-pilot built for e-commerce that helps with 𝗔𝗜 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲-𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲, 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀, 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗜-𝗕𝗼𝘁.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
Krut AI
Move AI
Ad
Your AI-Powered Moving Assistant
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Krut AI
Most Advanced AI Image Generator for E-Commerce Businesses
2
reviews
105
followers
Follow for updates
Krut AI by
Krut AI
was hunted by
Harsh Gupta
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Harsh Gupta
,
Mithun Mohandas
and
Rakshith Kumar K.N
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
Krut AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Krut AI's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report